Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,651,000 after buying an additional 84,188 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,335,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,541,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.