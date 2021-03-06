Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

