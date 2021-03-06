Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 93 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 216.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,892 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.61 and its 200-day moving average is $339.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

