Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,476,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,371,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $79.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $89.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

