Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNMC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

