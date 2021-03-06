Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,978,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,809,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

