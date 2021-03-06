Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $81.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

