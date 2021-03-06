Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Critical Review

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 1 0 2.25 ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 60.01%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A -71.47% -10.17% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.82 $16.35 million $0.39 49.69 ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.17 $970,000.00 $1.65 75.72

Lindblad Expeditions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ModivCare beats Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

