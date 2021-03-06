Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.31 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $184.80 or 0.00374582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.31 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,610,513 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

