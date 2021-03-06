LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

LivePerson stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,012 shares of company stock worth $26,575,913. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,990,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

