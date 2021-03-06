LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $904,421.71 and approximately $3,018.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068501 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002313 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

