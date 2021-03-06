Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

