Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $709.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 249,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,874. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

