LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.