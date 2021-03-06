LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

