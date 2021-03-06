LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,925 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

