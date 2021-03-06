LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 765 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $620.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $762.28 and a 200-day moving average of $362.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,168.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

