LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1,050.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 353,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,844,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,431,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of DISH opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

