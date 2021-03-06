LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The AES stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

