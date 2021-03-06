Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Head to Head Review

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Valeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Valeo $21.82 billion 0.40 $350.56 million $1.04 17.38

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Valeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Valeo 2 5 6 0 2.31

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Valeo.

Summary

Valeo beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; products, such as torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and hydraulic actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

