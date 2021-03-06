Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Luminex worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Luminex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Luminex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

