Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 84.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $11.12 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $342.92 million, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

