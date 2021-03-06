LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a market cap of $320.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $133.35.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

