Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LYSDY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 395,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

