M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,494 shares of company stock worth $7,963,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,471,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 807,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

