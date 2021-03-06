Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth $11,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

