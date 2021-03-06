Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,708 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 296,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NYSE CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.57. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.