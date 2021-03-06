Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,107 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Global worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

