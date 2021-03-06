Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 8,438 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,019,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,434,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.88. 4,643,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

