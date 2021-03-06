Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $135.50 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $135,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $11.29 on Friday, hitting $256.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,073. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.