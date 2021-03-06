Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 576.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. 1,922,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

