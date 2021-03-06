Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 523,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,905. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

