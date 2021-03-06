Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Position Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have commented on MGIC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

