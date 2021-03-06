Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target upped by Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

MAIN opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

