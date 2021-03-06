Maker Trading Up 2.4% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $64.09 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $2,075.53 or 0.04374181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

