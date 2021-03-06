MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 8.6% After Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 8,880,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,519,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNKD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 319,869 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

