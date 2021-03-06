Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 7,526,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,757. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after buying an additional 948,873 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.