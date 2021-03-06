Mark J. Kington Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

