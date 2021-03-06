MarketPeak Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.