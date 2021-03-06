Marshall Heinberg Sells 13,000 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $528,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.