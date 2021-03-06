Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.32 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.32.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

