MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $374,136.63 and $47,861.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,753.05 or 1.00271583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.01014165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00424000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00308429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00080610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005904 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

