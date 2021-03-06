McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Up to $37.25

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.49), but opened at GBX 38.90 ($0.51). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,154,599 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

