McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $224.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

