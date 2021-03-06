MediciNova, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediciNova in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

