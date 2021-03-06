MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

