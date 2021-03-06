MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.