Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,604,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,609 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after buying an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

