Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 174.10 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.58. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.20 ($2.50).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

