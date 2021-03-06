Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

